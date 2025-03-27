White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
Automotive logistics could be hard hit – with some modal shift to cut costs – ...
Since mid-January the US government has unleashed a strong push against trade flows with a barrage of tariff announcements and a failed effort to rein in ecommerce imports through an abrupt change of rules.
On top of this, intermodal chassis makers in Asia and Mexico find themselves on the receiving end of an anti-dumping campaign by US rivals.
The US Chassis Manufacturers Coalition (CMC) has filed petitions claiming American producers are being hurt by competitors in Vietnam, Thailand, and Mexico using ’unfair ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
