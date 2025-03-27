By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 27/03/2025

Since mid-January the US government has unleashed a strong push against trade flows with a barrage of tariff announcements and a failed effort to rein in ecommerce imports through an abrupt change of rules.

On top of this, intermodal chassis makers in Asia and Mexico find themselves on the receiving end of an anti-dumping campaign by US rivals.

The US Chassis Manufacturers Coalition (CMC) has filed petitions claiming American producers are being hurt by competitors in Vietnam, Thailand, and Mexico using ’unfair ...

