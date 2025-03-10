News in Brief Podcast | Week 10 | TPM25, Hutchison Ports and tariff impacts
In this jam-packed episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte ...
CMA CGM is looking into the possibility of building mid-size vessels in the US, the Trump administration having promised tax incentives in support of such activity.
In an interview with French business newspaper, Les Echos, which followed a meeting in the Oval Office with the US President to announce a $20bn investment programme in support of the “transformation” of the domestics supply chain, group chief Rodolphe Saade, noted:
“Today, there are shipyards producing small vessels for American operators. We might be interested in ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
TPM: Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
