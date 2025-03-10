By Stuart Todd 10/03/2025

CMA CGM is looking into the possibility of building mid-size vessels in the US, the Trump administration having promised tax incentives in support of such activity.

In an interview with French business newspaper, Les Echos, which followed a meeting in the Oval Office with the US President to announce a $20bn investment programme in support of the “transformation” of the domestics supply chain, group chief Rodolphe Saade, noted:

“Today, there are shipyards producing small vessels for American operators. We might be interested in ...

