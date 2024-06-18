Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts
The increased pricing in container spot rates on the main east-west trades eased this week, ...
If you wonder whether the amount of new tonnage coming into the market is something that is going to sink container shipping… well, think again.
Here comes a swift, worthy reminder for your perusal.
The earnings generated by the industry since the pandemic began, are just so big that even a very bad year or two for their core businesses can easily be handled, regardless of how much (record) capacity is added to the market.
But despite the catchy (widely expected) headlines in ...
