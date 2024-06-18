Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Charting totally dysfunctional box lines

AP
ID 2708208 © Silvia Ganora | Dreamstime.com
By

If you wonder whether the amount of new tonnage coming into the market is something that is going to sink container shipping… well, think again.

Here comes a swift, worthy reminder for your perusal.

The earnings generated by the industry since the pandemic began, are just so big that even a very bad year or two for their core businesses can easily be handled, regardless of how much (record) capacity is added to the market.

But despite the catchy (widely expected) headlines in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high

    Large shippers are keeping inventory high, fearing a Canadian rail strike could come sooner than ...

    AP Moller - Maersk Canada Border Services Agency Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association Canadian National Canadian National Railway Canadian Pacific Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern CN CPKC Maersk Rutherford Global Logistics Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC)
    Jun 4, 20240 Comments

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Rates: the eternal tango Supply chain radar Canada Border Services Agency Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association Canadian National Canadian National Railway Canadian Pacific Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern CN CPKC Maersk Rutherford Global Logistics Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC)

    Most read news

    Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising

    Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts

    Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage

    East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages

    Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway

    More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays

    Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge

    China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom

    DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe 

    FedEx to shed up to 2,000 posts in European consolidation

    'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue

    Indian exporters face new surcharges as capacity to Europe tightens

    No let-up in cargo crime wave as thefts become even more sophisticated

    New US clampdown on goods from Chinese firms using forced labour

    Analysis: DSV CEO Lund by the book – that is not enough

    West Med transhipment tangle sees carriers eye Nador West port project