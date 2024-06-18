By Alessandro Pasetti 18/06/2024

If you wonder whether the amount of new tonnage coming into the market is something that is going to sink container shipping… well, think again.

Here comes a swift, worthy reminder for your perusal.

The earnings generated by the industry since the pandemic began, are just so big that even a very bad year or two for their core businesses can easily be handled, regardless of how much (record) capacity is added to the market.

But despite the catchy (widely expected) headlines in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN