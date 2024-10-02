Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBG: Deutsche Bahn’s €14 billion Shenker sale faces decisive vote

DSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING AMZN: NEW PARTNERSHIP

DSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING AMZN: NEW PARTNERSHIP

DB Schenker trailer
Photo: dreamstime.com
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

Deutsche Bahn AG’s planned €14.3 billion ($15.8 billion) sale of its logistics arm is facing a decisive vote Wednesday.

The state-owned company’s supervisory board is meeting to vote on the planned sale of DB Schenker to Danish transport group DSV A/S, people with knowledge of the matter said. Losing bidder CVC Capital Partners Plc is still hoping the board rejects the agreement, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Deutsche Bahn officials are expecting a tight vote, with some union representatives poised to reject the deal, according to the people. Some other supervisory board members have also expressed concerns about the deal and may still be undecided, the people said…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV Kuehne + Nagel Watch the downside 1.0

    Most read news

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer

    ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike

    Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight

    USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports

    Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday

    DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost

    Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches

    Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike

    DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk

    Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'

    Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale

    MSC vessel to omit US east coast calls for Halifax on inducement

    Mærsk Line shoots to the bottom of earnings/teu league