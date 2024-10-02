BBG: Deutsche Bahn’s €14 billion Shenker sale faces decisive vote

By LoadstarEditorial 02/10/2024

BLOOMBERG reports:

Deutsche Bahn AG’s planned €14.3 billion ($15.8 billion) sale of its logistics arm is facing a decisive vote Wednesday.

The state-owned company’s supervisory board is meeting to vote on the planned sale of DB Schenker to Danish transport group DSV A/S, people with knowledge of the matter said. Losing bidder CVC Capital Partners Plc is still hoping the board rejects the agreement, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Deutsche Bahn officials are expecting a tight vote, with some union representatives poised to reject the deal, according to the people. Some other supervisory board members have also expressed concerns about the deal and may still be undecided, the people said…

