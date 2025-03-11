By Alex Lennane 11/03/2025

DB Schenker has received its largest single order for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with Mercedes-Benz’s record agreement for some 13,000 tons.

The fuel will cut the automaker’s C02 emissions by 40,000 tons on its airfreight export lanes from Frankfurt to Beijing and Shanghai, with the SAF being ‘spent’ on a per-shipment basis, rather than for full charter flights.

“The new SAF agreement only covers a small proportion of the total number of air shipments we handle for the customer,” a DB Schenker ...

