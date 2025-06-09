By Alex Lennane 09/06/2025

Airlines offering older aircraft, or inefficient routes, could find their capacity rejected by Geodis and its customers, following the introduction of a new fuel-saving tool.

Geodis is also trying to help its customers shift modes from air to sea.

The company has a strict – and ...

