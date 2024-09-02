Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Andries Retief moves up as CCO of DHL Supply Chain in EMEA

Andries Retief Portrait
Photo: DHL Group
By

DHL Supply Chain has promoted Andries Retief (above) to be the new chief commercial officer for the EMEA region [Europe, Middle East, and Africa], succeeding Leonard Aerts.

Mr Aerts has moved to Dutch e-commerce fulfilment company Monta, with which DHL has been partnering since October 2022, and in which it acquired a majority stake last November.

Mr Retief joined DHL Supply Chain in 2009 and served in various leadership positions across finance, transportation, operations and country management in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

He also managed to sandwich a one-year stint as chief financial officer for Maersk’s Damco operation in Uganda & South Sudan in 2013. He returned and, most recently, led DHL Supply Chain in South-east Asia.

“I’m excited to bring my extensive market experience to the EMEA region,” he said.

“With the growth opportunities here, from multi-sector industries, strategic locations to rapid urbanisation and increasing consumer demand, our customers rely on our solutions to simplify and scale their contract logistics operations,” he said.

“Our goal is to collaborate closely with our customers to develop sustainable supply chain strategies, through our lead logistics partner offering, that allow businesses to confidently navigate the surge in demand during one of the most demanding times of the year,” he said.

He began his new role yesterday.

