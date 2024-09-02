Andries Retief moves up as CCO of DHL Supply Chain in EMEA

QR's Elodie Berthonneau takes on Lufthansa Cargo Asia Pacific role
Qatar Airways Cargo’s Elodie Berthonneau has ‘jumped ship’ to join Lufthansa Cargo. She will become VP ...
DHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECTDHL: SURCHARGE RISKKNIN: LEGAL RISKF: 'DEI' HURDLES
DHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGEDAMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECTDHL: SURCHARGE RISKKNIN: LEGAL RISKF: 'DEI' HURDLES
DHL Supply Chain has promoted Andries Retief (above) to be the new chief commercial officer for the EMEA region [Europe, Middle East, and Africa], succeeding Leonard Aerts.
Mr Aerts has moved to Dutch e-commerce fulfilment company Monta, with which DHL has been partnering since October 2022, and in which it acquired a majority stake last November.
Mr Retief joined DHL Supply Chain in 2009 and served in various leadership positions across finance, transportation, operations and country management in Africa, Europe, and Asia.
He also managed to sandwich a one-year stint as chief financial officer for Maersk’s Damco operation in Uganda & South Sudan in 2013. He returned and, most recently, led DHL Supply Chain in South-east Asia.
“I’m excited to bring my extensive market experience to the EMEA region,” he said.
“With the growth opportunities here, from multi-sector industries, strategic locations to rapid urbanisation and increasing consumer demand, our customers rely on our solutions to simplify and scale their contract logistics operations,” he said.
“Our goal is to collaborate closely with our customers to develop sustainable supply chain strategies, through our lead logistics partner offering, that allow businesses to confidently navigate the surge in demand during one of the most demanding times of the year,” he said.
He began his new role yesterday.
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October
Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns
Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'approaching full recovery'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article