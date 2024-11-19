By Gavin van Marle 19/11/2024

Two events occurred late last week that had the effect of further strengthening MSC’s control over North Europe’s container supply chains and presented a snapshot of an ocean/road/rail trans-European transport network well under construction.

The first was the decision by Ukraine’s competition regulator to greenlight MSC’s purchase of a 49.9% stake in Hamburg terminal and intermodal operator HHLA, which was the final regulatory clearance required for the acquisition and necessary due to HHLA’s operation of the container terminal in Odessa.

The second ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN