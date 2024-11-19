Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Analysis: Felixstowe, London Gateway, MSC & Gemini – musical chairs in UK ports

Mirror
ID 21203821 © Kozini | Dreamstime.com
By

Two events occurred late last week that had the effect of further strengthening MSC’s control over North Europe’s container supply chains and presented a snapshot of an ocean/road/rail trans-European transport network well under construction.

The first was the decision by Ukraine’s competition regulator to greenlight MSC’s purchase of a 49.9% stake in Hamburg terminal and intermodal operator HHLA, which was the final regulatory clearance required for the acquisition and necessary due to HHLA’s operation of the container terminal in Odessa.

The second ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-North Europe Gemini cooperation London Gateway MSC Ocean Alliance Port of Southampton Port positions Premier Alliance Rebuilding the UK Takeover Talk HMM The Purse Strings Wan Hai Lines Yang Ming

    Most read news

    Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada

    Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings

    CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea

    Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill

    Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick

    Hapag-Lloyd reveals rotation changes to Asia-Europe CGX service

    The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value

    Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades

    Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics

    Forwarders slam Canadian government 'late intervention' in port strikes

    Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs

    Cosco to boost box fleet ahead of Trump tariffs and alliance shuffle 

    Mexican air wave attracts carriers with an eye on 'nearshoring' cargo flows

    Amazon decides it's time 'to shout' about its air cargo offering

    DFDS to buy Ekol Logistics in acquisition u-turn

    US 'de minimis' rises its head again as shipments hit a billion a year