Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
Airlines are boosting their transpacific capacity in the face of continued strong ecommerce volumes. Etihad Cargo ...
Increased work stoppages due to industrial action threaten supply chain resilience and economic competitiveness. But one transportation mode has a much larger impact on global logistics than the rest.
Strike one: greedflation
The ongoing resilience of the US economy, which is in better shape than it was at the start of the year, is not reflected in consumer sentiment, which in May slid to its lowest level in five months.
As I had observed in my previous column, ...
Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO
US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses
Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?
More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector
Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments
Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article