Loadstar Podcast | November 2024 | Trump tariffs, TIACA insights, and looming 2025 capacity crunches

Will a little prick burst air cargo's bubble?
Don’t mention tariffs
Host Mike King explores the latest developments in airfreight and global trade policy on this episode of The Loadstar Podcast.
Reporting from TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum (ACF) in Miami, Alex Lennane shares insights from industry leaders, while Brian Bourke (SEKO Logistics) and Niall van de Wouw (Xeneta) weigh in on market dynamics as we approach Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.
Topics covered include the potential impact of new tariff regimes, the role of de minimis exemptions, ecommerce trends, and the freight market outlook for the new year.
Guests:
Brian Bourke, global chief commercial officer, SEKO Logistics
Niall van de Wouw, head of airfreight, Xeneta
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Episode in more detail:
Yoga at ACF Miami (2.12)
Trump ends the Great Freight Recession? (4.24)
Planning for Q1 with SEKO (7.00)
Tariffs: When, Where, How Big (9.41)
Winners and losers (13.05)
Tariffs and the UK (15.47)
Air cargo peak season (18.50)
Air freight rates (20.27)
Chinese New Year (23.17)
2024: The Year of the E-tailer? (26.39)
De minimis under attack (30.01)
US reshoring (34.07)
Ocean shipping outlook (38.31)
Alliances reconfigured (42.19)
Will shippers pay for better service? (44.17)
What next for SEKO? (46.04)
Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry.
Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.
