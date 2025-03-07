By Alex Lennane 07/03/2025

Shippers and forwarders are waiting to see how airlines manage their capacity before locking into longer-term deals, according to analysts, as the first signs of ecommerce uncertainty hit airfreight rates.

Airlines are assessing their freighter strategies for the summer season, with Xeneta predicting that many will shift towards South-east Asia rather than China, or reposition capacity to the transatlantic.

It added that forwarders were delaying signing BSAs as they await more clarity, and shippers too are postponing annual contract negotiations – ...

