Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
This week’s FAK rate hikes introduced by carriers on the Asia-Europe trades managed to arrest ...
Shippers and forwarders are waiting to see how airlines manage their capacity before locking into longer-term deals, according to analysts, as the first signs of ecommerce uncertainty hit airfreight rates.
Airlines are assessing their freighter strategies for the summer season, with Xeneta predicting that many will shift towards South-east Asia rather than China, or reposition capacity to the transatlantic.
It added that forwarders were delaying signing BSAs as they await more clarity, and shippers too are postponing annual contract negotiations – ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
