Trump to axe de minimis exemption on 29 August – rates and red tape to soar
US de minimis privileges will be wiped globally as the CBP bolsters its capabilities, with ...
Stakeholders are quickly coming to terms with what the end of de minimis will mean for airfreight volumes, as the Asia-North America tradelane posts its seventh consecutive month of decline.
Yesterday, the US announced it was to revoke its de minimis exemption for all imports valued ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article