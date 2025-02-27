Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

dreamstime_xs_152326890
© Peter Schreiber
By

The million-dollar-plus charges for Chinese-built vessels calling at US ports would unsurprisingly put inflationary pressure on US importers, suggests ING research.

But the knock-on effects could help mitigate the effectiveness of 25% tariffs on the US’s neighbours, according to Xeneta.

Danish bank ING shows that the million-dollar charges for a port call would likely be passed on from shipping lines to US shippers and their customers. A large proportion of the fleet of active containerships was built in China, as will be ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China-US trade war congestion ahead Xeneta

    Most read news

    Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates

    Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

    Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes

    Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport

    Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers

    MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

    Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'

    Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected 

    Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships

    How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads

    Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark

    EU 'frustration over what UK wants' as further trade talks loom

    Streamlining the world’s second-busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window

    So long then, Polar Air Cargo, and thanks for all the theatrics