$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 27/02/2025

The million-dollar-plus charges for Chinese-built vessels calling at US ports would unsurprisingly put inflationary pressure on US importers, suggests ING research.

But the knock-on effects could help mitigate the effectiveness of 25% tariffs on the US’s neighbours, according to Xeneta.

Danish bank ING shows that the million-dollar charges for a port call would likely be passed on from shipping lines to US shippers and their customers. A large proportion of the fleet of active containerships was built in China, as will be ...

