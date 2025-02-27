Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Following its investigation into what it concluded was unfair Chinese state support of maritime supply ...
The million-dollar-plus charges for Chinese-built vessels calling at US ports would unsurprisingly put inflationary pressure on US importers, suggests ING research.
But the knock-on effects could help mitigate the effectiveness of 25% tariffs on the US’s neighbours, according to Xeneta.
Danish bank ING shows that the million-dollar charges for a port call would likely be passed on from shipping lines to US shippers and their customers. A large proportion of the fleet of active containerships was built in China, as will be ...
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article