Trade war retreat a massive boost for Boeing

Trade deal sees UK vehicle and US beef exports the main beneficiaries
Automotive will be the biggest winner from last week’s UK-US trade deal, with Jaguar Land ...
Boeing’s fortunes have been revived somewhat following a surrender in the trade wars. Chinese countermeasures to US tariffs included Chinese airlines refusing to accept Boeing aircraft, which Boeing said it would try to resell elsewhere. China accounts for about 10% of Boeing’s commercial backlog, with some 50 aircraft due to go to China this year. But the trade looks to be back on.
And following the US-UK ’trade deal’ – which included notification that a UK carrier would buy $10bn-worth of ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
