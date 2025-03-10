By Charlotte Goldstone 10/03/2025

Air cargo has become a staple for shippers in a volatile post-Covid market, but does the cost-benefit ratio add up?

At last week’s TPM25, by S&P Global conference in Long Beach, California, Prathibha Hampapur, global leader-Inbound logistics for Lululemon, noted that shippers had “shifted their approach in recognising and considering airfreight as a part of disruption strategy”.

“This didn’t really exist two years ago. Ocean freight is still the major mode of transport, but now I’m seeing a shift in shippers ...

