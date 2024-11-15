DFDS to buy Ekol Logistics in acquisition u-turn
In a surprising commercial u-turn, Danish ferry and road freight operator DFDS has confirmed that ...
Before making sense today of Toll Group’s latest trading snapshot sourced from parent company Japan Post (JP), as well as other market chatter, let’s rewind to the numbers upon which we based our initial, fair assessment* of its financials after looking, in mid-May, at fiscal 2024 to the end of March this year (sourced from JP below)…
(*Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t. We try to control what we can control. Read on.)
… and now, please: compare those headline sales/earnings findings ...
Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'
Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada
GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics
Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea
Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill
Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'
Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports
Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights
French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up
Europe's airfreight suffers as economies are caught in ‘doom loop’ of low growth
