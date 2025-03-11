Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Le Havre 'delighted' as Hapag-Lloyd buys into box terminal

CNMP signing
Photo: Hapag-Lloyd
By

Hapag-Lloyd’s port business, Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), has acquired a 60% share in CNMP LH, which operates the Atlantique terminal at the French gateway of Le Havre.

Crucially, the terminal is host to the one Gemini service that partners Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd put into Le Havre, the Europe Shuttle 6, which deploys one 2,750 teu vessel in a Rotterdam-Antwerp-Le Havre-Rotterdam string.

“By acquiring a majority stake in the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre, we are strengthening our position in one of ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNMP Gemini cooperation Hanseatic Global Terminals Hapag-Lloyd Haropa Port of Le Havre Seafrigo Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

    Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports

    Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling

    CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains

    DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4

    TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far

    TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners

    Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline

    Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline

    TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market

    CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade

    Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast

    Trump offers carmakers one-month exemption from tariffs

    Shifting de minimis rules hobble firms' efforts to adjust supply chains

    DHL rockets – but time ‘for Global Forwarding to catch up with DSV’

    MSC's Hutchison ports buy – it's a cracker