'Crisis-resistant' Gebrüder Weiss enjoys revenue growth despite market challenges
Austrian logistics and haulage operator Gebrüder Weiss recorded a 10% growth in revenues in 2024 ...
Hapag-Lloyd’s port business, Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), has acquired a 60% share in CNMP LH, which operates the Atlantique terminal at the French gateway of Le Havre.
Crucially, the terminal is host to the one Gemini service that partners Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd put into Le Havre, the Europe Shuttle 6, which deploys one 2,750 teu vessel in a Rotterdam-Antwerp-Le Havre-Rotterdam string.
“By acquiring a majority stake in the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre, we are strengthening our position in one of ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article