By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 11/03/2025

Hapag-Lloyd’s port business, Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), has acquired a 60% share in CNMP LH, which operates the Atlantique terminal at the French gateway of Le Havre.

Crucially, the terminal is host to the one Gemini service that partners Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd put into Le Havre, the Europe Shuttle 6, which deploys one 2,750 teu vessel in a Rotterdam-Antwerp-Le Havre-Rotterdam string.

“By acquiring a majority stake in the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre, we are strengthening our position in one of ...

