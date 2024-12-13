By Alessandro Pasetti 13/12/2024

CH Robinson (CHRW), Investor Day, 12 December, New York: 101 slides, three hours of confident talk by management and a stock that yesterday, after the closing of the first such event since 2017, rose to $114.68, its highest level since September 2022.

A united executive team of six, spearheaded by CEO Dave Bozeman, took all the time they needed to explain how “building a future-ready CH Robinson” is going to strengthen, in truckload brokerage as well as other parts of its ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN