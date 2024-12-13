The US Line: Leadership and why DEI actually matters
CH Robinson (CHRW), Investor Day, 12 December, New York: 101 slides, three hours of confident talk by management and a stock that yesterday, after the closing of the first such event since 2017, rose to $114.68, its highest level since September 2022.
A united executive team of six, spearheaded by CEO Dave Bozeman, took all the time they needed to explain how “building a future-ready CH Robinson” is going to strengthen, in truckload brokerage as well as other parts of its ...
