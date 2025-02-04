Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CHRW: Why scaled incumbents, not flashy startups, will lead the logistics industry’s future

CH Robinson chief strategy and innovation officer Arun Rajan writes:

Disruption is what drives true innovation. I know — because I’ve spent my career with industry disruptors like Zappos, Amazon and Travelocity. When I joined C.H. Robinson, I saw the logistics industry as one on the brink of significant transformation — full of potential for innovation. However, the real advantage in this space lies in the hands of scaled incumbents with rich domain expertise, ready to disrupt from within to spearhead industry evolution.

Newer entrants to the industry, especially those trying to establish their niche, often claim that the supply chain industry is broken. Sure, they’re partly right, but technology alone won’t solve it. Despite massive investments, these new players haven’t achieved success (or profits) at scale. That’s where companies like C.H. Robinson are in the pole position — possessing the combination of scale, deep expertise, tech, and relationships to make a huge impact.

We’re not about narrow technology solutions; we connect supply chain data for thousands of customers, enhancing their experience and transforming industry economics. Shippers need partners who understand global supply chain complexities, not disjointed solutions. They need integrated, comprehensive experiences…

To read the full post, please click here.

