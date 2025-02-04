CHRW: Why scaled incumbents, not flashy startups, will lead the logistics industry’s future

Sennder closes CH Robinson EST deal
PRESS RELEASE sennder announces successful closing of the acquisition of the European Surface Transportation operations of ...
XPO: DOUBLE DUTCH HUBHLAG: GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLESDSV: NET WORKING CAPITALDSV: BOARD CHANGES VIEWDSV: ROAD UNIT OUTLOOK DSV: SCHENKER APPROVAL TIMELINEDSV: VOLUME DEVELOPMENT DSV: SCHENKER DUE DILIGENCE DSV: QUESTIONS START DSV: SCHENKER APPROVALS UPDATEDSV: CFO REMARKSDSV: CONTRACT LOGISTICS UNIT NEEDS TO MATCH VOLUME AND CAPACITYDSV: WEAK IN ROADDSV: SEA VOLUMES DSV: CEO REMARKS DSV: CONF CALL STARTING WMT: ALL-TIME HIGHKNIN: DSV UPDATE READ-ACROSSDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS DSV: TRADING UPDATE FIRST REACTION
XPO: DOUBLE DUTCH HUBHLAG: GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLESDSV: NET WORKING CAPITALDSV: BOARD CHANGES VIEWDSV: ROAD UNIT OUTLOOK DSV: SCHENKER APPROVAL TIMELINEDSV: VOLUME DEVELOPMENT DSV: SCHENKER DUE DILIGENCE DSV: QUESTIONS START DSV: SCHENKER APPROVALS UPDATEDSV: CFO REMARKSDSV: CONTRACT LOGISTICS UNIT NEEDS TO MATCH VOLUME AND CAPACITYDSV: WEAK IN ROADDSV: SEA VOLUMES DSV: CEO REMARKS DSV: CONF CALL STARTING WMT: ALL-TIME HIGHKNIN: DSV UPDATE READ-ACROSSDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS DSV: TRADING UPDATE FIRST REACTION
CH Robinson chief strategy and innovation officer Arun Rajan writes:
Disruption is what drives true innovation. I know — because I’ve spent my career with industry disruptors like Zappos, Amazon and Travelocity. When I joined C.H. Robinson, I saw the logistics industry as one on the brink of significant transformation — full of potential for innovation. However, the real advantage in this space lies in the hands of scaled incumbents with rich domain expertise, ready to disrupt from within to spearhead industry evolution.
Newer entrants to the industry, especially those trying to establish their niche, often claim that the supply chain industry is broken. Sure, they’re partly right, but technology alone won’t solve it. Despite massive investments, these new players haven’t achieved success (or profits) at scale. That’s where companies like C.H. Robinson are in the pole position — possessing the combination of scale, deep expertise, tech, and relationships to make a huge impact.
We’re not about narrow technology solutions; we connect supply chain data for thousands of customers, enhancing their experience and transforming industry economics. Shippers need partners who understand global supply chain complexities, not disjointed solutions. They need integrated, comprehensive experiences…
To read the full post, please click here.
Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article