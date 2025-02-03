Sennder closes CH Robinson EST deal

By LoadstarEditorial 03/02/2025

PRESS RELEASE

sennder announces successful closing of the acquisition of the European Surface Transportation operations of C.H. Robinson

– All regulatory clearances were received for the acquisition of C.H. Robinson’s European Surface Transportation (EST) operations.

– The combined business will be one of the Top 5 Full Truck Load players in the European market with a footprint spanning over 20 locations and a team of 1,600 people.

– Chris Mills, Christoffer Haldemar and Arkadiusz Glinka were appointed as COO, CCO and CGO respectively, to support sennder’s management team.

Berlin, 03 February 2025 – Today, sennder Technologies GmbH (“sennder”), Europe’s leading digital road freight forwarder, has announced the successful closing of the acquisition of the European Surface Transportation (“EST”) operations of C.H. Robinson, one of the world’s largest logistics providers. After a transition period, EST will fully operate under the sennder brand. The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Together, the combined business will rank among the Top 5 Full Truck Load players in Europe, with a workforce of around 1,600 employees. With this acquisition, sennder will expand its European footprint to over 20 locations across Europe, enhancing network density and operational capabilities. Leveraging its proprietary technology, sennder connects shippers with a fleet of over 40,000 trucks, optimizing operations by reducing empty kilometers and inefficiencies, while lowering industry emissions.

With the integration of the EST business, sennder will further strengthen its management team, with the following new C-suite members:

– Chris Mills, as Chief Operating Officer, former Vice President of EST

– Christoffer Haldemar, as Chief Commercial Officer, former Sales Director at EST

– Arkadiusz Glinka, as Chief Growth Officer, former Product Director at EST

David Nothacker, CEO and Co-Founder of sennder, says: “With this acquisition, we are creating a European tech logistics powerhouse that will benefit our carriers, customers, employees, and the wider industry. By adding the expertise and network of EST to sennder’s digital platform, we are accelerating our mission to build an efficient and sustainable road freight network in Europe and enhancing our service offering to more than 20 markets. We look forward to joining forces with, and welcoming, the EST employees to sennder for this promising opportunity.”

He continues:

“Chris Mills, Christoffer Haldemar, and Arkadiusz Glinka will be excellent additions to our management team. Their experience and expertise in building and spearheading a complex road freight product in Europe will be invaluable to sennder.”

Chris Mills, COO of sennder, adds:

“It was very important for us to find a strong partner and home for our team that shares our vision and provides clear growth prospects. I am full of confidence that we will have a successful future as part of sennder. Our combined forces will help to bolster the European road freight network, and we are pleased to continue our journey in this combined business.”

sennder is committed to a smooth transition that prioritises the continuity of service excellence for all EST customers and carriers.

