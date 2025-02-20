Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV's deal-making – what's next?

Ohhhh
ID 22418108 © Ilfede | Dreamstime.com
By

There’s been quite some noise this week following a customary notice of an annual general meeting to be held by DSV on 20 March.

According to the disclosed agenda, the Danish forwarder would make sure that if it needs to raise capital for additional M&A after the Schenker closing – still pencilled in by the end of June – it will be ready to do so having prepared for it, the Viking way.

“Announcing the Danish forwarder’s AGM on 20 March, the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson DSV Expeditors FedEx M&A radar Takeover Talk Viking Ironclad Age

    Most read news

    The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in

    DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors

    'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced

    Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast

    US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia

    Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'

    Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble

    Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up

    Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts

    Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs

    Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold

    12-vessel deal sets up Bangladesh Shipping for relaunch into box sector

    Battle of the biofuels as shipping takes a stand against using crops

    UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy

    New Schiphol tariff hikes unfair on freight and will 'harm air cargo hub' status

    Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely