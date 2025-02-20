By Alessandro Pasetti 20/02/2025

There’s been quite some noise this week following a customary notice of an annual general meeting to be held by DSV on 20 March.

According to the disclosed agenda, the Danish forwarder would make sure that if it needs to raise capital for additional M&A after the Schenker closing – still pencilled in by the end of June – it will be ready to do so having prepared for it, the Viking way.

“Announcing the Danish forwarder’s AGM on 20 March, the ...

