US tariffs land – and court hears of Trump's 'breathtaking claim to power'
1 August has arrived – and with it a comprehensive list of tariffs the US ...
Expeditors (EXPD) reports Q2 25 numbers tomorrow after shiny and lean CH Robinson surprised all bears last week – Mr Market expects $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) on almost $2.5bn quarterly revenues, according to S&P Capital IQ.
In truth, EPS estimates look quite low, indeed… easy to beat, also given EXPD’s surprise factor, but I digress.
Ahead of that event, as the last major listed forwarder discloses its interims during this mixed earnings season, there’s a legal follow-up on EXPD staff matters ...
