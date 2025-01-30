Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Q4/FY update – UBS on CH Robinson: 'Strong execution, idiosyncratic drivers remain'

UPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHTUPS: CHANGESUPS: OUTLOOKUPS: EARNINGS BEATTSLA: CFO ON TARIFFSTSLA: INVENTORY FOCUSUPS: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONCHRW: NO SIGNS OF INFLECTION CHRW: EARNINGS BEATZIM: DEFENSIVE OR NOTGM: HAMMERED CHRW: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONMAERSK: ANOTHER DOWNBEAT VIEWDSV: DOWNGRADE

UPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHTUPS: CHANGESUPS: OUTLOOKUPS: EARNINGS BEATTSLA: CFO ON TARIFFSTSLA: INVENTORY FOCUSUPS: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONCHRW: NO SIGNS OF INFLECTION CHRW: EARNINGS BEATZIM: DEFENSIVE OR NOTGM: HAMMERED CHRW: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONMAERSK: ANOTHER DOWNBEAT VIEWDSV: DOWNGRADE

Update
By

“Solid 4Q EPS [earnings per share] despite rising spot rates; Cycle likely the key to stronger TL [truckload] volumes; no change to our EPS; Idiosyncratic story remains attractive” – these are some of the key takeaways on CH Robinson from the equity research team of UBS post-Q4/FY numbers.

The full note can be downloaded here.

(Stock down to $104.88, -2.83%, in after-hours trade post-management call with the sell-side analysts.)

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson

    Most read news

    Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez

    Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea

    Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port

    Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port

    Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines

    Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested

    Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price

    Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year

    Compliance fears as Indian Customs introduces revised manifest rules

    Container lines still ordering more ships, despite falling spot rates

    Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers

    Airbus heavylift airline demise raises questions over solidity of business plan

    Big three US airlines given a lift from gains in cargo business

    Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth

    India's flag-carrying box line hunting tonnage to boost market share

    Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal