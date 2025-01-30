Q4/FY update – UBS on CH Robinson: 'Strong execution, idiosyncratic drivers remain'

Conf call redux: CH Robinson – 'controlling what we can control and what we can't'
UPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHTUPS: CHANGESUPS: OUTLOOKUPS: EARNINGS BEATTSLA: CFO ON TARIFFSTSLA: INVENTORY FOCUSUPS: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONCHRW: NO SIGNS OF INFLECTION CHRW: EARNINGS BEATZIM: DEFENSIVE OR NOTGM: HAMMERED CHRW: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONMAERSK: ANOTHER DOWNBEAT VIEWDSV: DOWNGRADE
“Solid 4Q EPS [earnings per share] despite rising spot rates; Cycle likely the key to stronger TL [truckload] volumes; no change to our EPS; Idiosyncratic story remains attractive” – these are some of the key takeaways on CH Robinson from the equity research team of UBS post-Q4/FY numbers.
(Stock down to $104.88, -2.83%, in after-hours trade post-management call with the sell-side analysts.)
