CHRW: Key trends for LTL shippers...

By LoadstarEditorial 12/02/2025

CH ROBINSON‘s Greg West writes:

The landscape for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping has undergone significant shifts in capacity and costs, and more change lies ahead in 2025.

The closure of Yellow, which accounted for nearly 10% of the market’s capacity, reshaped the LTL network for the first time in over a decade. Now that the most strategic of their terminals have come back online under new owners, it added capacity back into a soft market and carriers are looking for more freight.

At the same time, LTL shippers are dealing with rising cost pressures. General rate increases (GRIs) for small to mid-size transactional customers are at historic highs, analysts anticipate contractual rates will climb 1.6% to 5% in 2025 and accessorials have been growing on top of that.

Here are three critical actions LTL shippers should prioritize for success in the year ahead: Rebid strategically… Stay ahead of accessorial fees… Prepare for freight classification changes…

To read the full post, please click here.