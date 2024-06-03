Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
Maersk has announced a change in the way it will bill customers for fuel-related surcharges, ...
Rule of thumb: if they talk about it, we talk about it.
Finding something smart to add.
Let’s cope with that.
Agreed
There’s a container shipping market where once-world-leader Mærsk Line has fallen behind….
… pure-play box line MSC and carrier-integrator CMA CGM at a fast pace since the pandemic began.
Danish pride is at stake.
And as we all know, on the 120th anniversary of the firm, symbolism plays a part not only in defining geopolitics.
Then
There’s a stock story that, for all the attention Copenhagen has ...
