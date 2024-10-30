SCD: We’re entering the age of first-mile reinvention

SCD: As FedEx and UPS surcharges grow, competitors see an opportunity
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports: More prevalent FedEx and UPS surcharges are limiting the upside of the ...
DHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADARXPO: YELLOW TAILWINDXPO: OUTLOOKXPO: CONF CALLDSV: STRONG TRACTIONCHRW: CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOSTMAERSK: AHEAD OF NUMBERSXPO: STRONG RELEASE XPO: RALLY MODE ON AAPL: SHIFTING PRODUCTIONUPS: GIVING UP KNIN: INDIA FOCUSXOM: ANOTHER WARNING VW: GROWING STRESS
DHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADARXPO: YELLOW TAILWINDXPO: OUTLOOKXPO: CONF CALLDSV: STRONG TRACTIONCHRW: CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOSTMAERSK: AHEAD OF NUMBERSXPO: STRONG RELEASE XPO: RALLY MODE ON AAPL: SHIFTING PRODUCTIONUPS: GIVING UP KNIN: INDIA FOCUSXOM: ANOTHER WARNING VW: GROWING STRESS
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
(Lauren Acoba is the VP of research at supply chain intelligence company Zero100. All opinions are the author’s own.)
Over the past decade, most supply chain innovation has focused on last-mile delivery.
The alluring consumer proposition of ‘free and fast’ delivery helped propel online retail to new heights, but it also set the bar incredibly high, forcing businesses to invent creative new delivery methods and glean every last efficiency from their logistics and distribution processes.
Since then, numerous last-mile innovations have fallen by the wayside — from roadside drones to 15-minute grocery deliveries. But for all the creative ideas, running and maintaining an efficient operation remains massively expensive. Just ask Amazon, which is currently investing $5 billion upgrading its U.S. fleet.
In the context of complex global business operations, last-mile innovations barely move the dial on productivity and profitability. Where we should really be looking is the very start of the supply chain: the first mile.
Putting first-mile, first
The first mile of the supply chain encompasses everything from product development and lifecycle management to regenerative materials and carbon reduction. By achieving gains in these areas, companies can bolster the entire supply chain by building resilience, decarbonizing and preventing reputational risks before they manifest…
To read the full post, please click here.
Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings
Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N
Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide
Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'
MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike
Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels
Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins
Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?
Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article