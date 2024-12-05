Sign up for our FREE newsletter
SCD: Amazon faces allegations it withheld Prime delivery in parts of Washington, DC

Indianapolis - Circa September 2016: Amazon Prime Parcel Package. Amazon.com is a premier online retailer IV
ID 77563209 © Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Wednesday’s lawsuit alleges that Amazon systematically reduced its services to the two zip codes, in violation of the city’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act.

That law “prohibits a broad range of deceptive and unfair business practices, including misleading consumers, making misrepresentations, and failing to disclose important information about products or services.”

Before Amazon’s alleged change in policy, for example, more than 72% of Prime deliveries to those areas occurred within two days of checkout, while afterward just a quarter were, according to a Wednesday press release from the AG’s office. Meanwhile, delivery speeds in other areas of the city got faster, with nearly three-quarters of Prime members in those places enjoying two-day delivery.

Amazon violated the consumer-protection statute by…

To read the full story, please click here.

