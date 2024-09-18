Sign up for our FREE newsletter
SCD: Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce laying off more than 1,200

DSV: SUDDEN DROPDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY FIVEZIM: RAMPANT MFT: AT TWO-MONTH LOWSWMT: TAKING PROFITKNIN: MEDTRONIC CANADA OPENINGTFII: STEADY YIELDDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY FOURAMZN: EXPANDED COLLABORATION AMZN: INTEL PARTNERSHIPPG: LEAST SHORTED STOCKFDX: SURCHARGE SPOTLIGHTBA: OTHER BAD NEWSBA: UNEXPECTED CASH OUTFLOWTGT: PEAK SEASON DSV: MODELLING CAPITAL APPRECIATION

Businessman looks on collapse domino effect. Stress resistance business. Financial stability. Recovery business. Evaluation of cash risks. Creating a strategy. Management and planning. Decision making
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Pitney Bowes’ former e-commerce logistics unit will lay off more than 1,200 employees in the next two months as it continues to wind down its operations.

The job cuts at Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce, now DRF Logistics under the ownership of Hilco Global, impact workers at hubs it has used across the country to sort and ship parcels. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice for the company’s closing Canal Winchester, Ohio, facility shows that package handlers, forklift operators, drivers and managers are among the people losing their jobs.

The full post can be read here.

    Pitney Bowes Supply Chain Dive US Postal Service

