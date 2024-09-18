SCD: Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce laying off more than 1,200

By LoadstarEditorial 18/09/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Pitney Bowes’ former e-commerce logistics unit will lay off more than 1,200 employees in the next two months as it continues to wind down its operations.

The job cuts at Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce, now DRF Logistics under the ownership of Hilco Global, impact workers at hubs it has used across the country to sort and ship parcels. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice for the company’s closing Canal Winchester, Ohio, facility shows that package handlers, forklift operators, drivers and managers are among the people losing their jobs.

