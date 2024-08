SCD: FMC finalizes rule on ‘unreasonable’ ocean carrier cargo space refusals

By LoadstarEditorial 31/07/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

The Federal Maritime Commission published a final ruling last week on its framework to determine when carriers are refusing cargo space accommodation.

The rule is part of requirements created by the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, according to a July 22 press release.

Before OSRA was signed into law, several shippers submitted complaints to the FMC about carriers denying them vessel space. During the pandemic, agriculture exporters had containers left behind, as carriers favored shipping empty containers to Asia amid high demand for foreign goods…

