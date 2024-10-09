SCD: Inside UPS' push to double its healthcare logistics business

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Inside UPS' push to double its healthcare logistics business

EXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUTMAERSK: BOTTOM FISHING NO MOREDHL: IN THE DOCKHLAG: GREEN DEALXOM: GEOPOLITICAL RISK AND OIL REBOUND IMPACTZIM: END OF STRIKE HANGOVER

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

UPS is boosting its healthcare logistics business through in-house expansion and outside acquisitions as it looks to grow its package delivery activity in more profitable and less volatile sectors.

Coinciding with that strategy is an ambitious goal: The carrier wants to reach $20 billion in annual healthcare revenue by 2026 — doubling what it made in 2023.

“I’m not going to lie, there’s some anxiety around that target, for sure,” Daniel Gagnon, VP of global strategy and acquisition at UPS Healthcare, said of the goal. “So it is a very, very big ask.”

To read the full post, please click here.

