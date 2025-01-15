SCD: UPS rolls out temporary facility closures amid network overhaul

By LoadstarEditorial 15/01/2025

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

UPS is temporarily closing several U.S. facilities to implement upgrades for its “Network of the Future” overhaul.

More than 1,600 UPS employees have or will be impacted by full and partial facility closures in Maryland, California, Colorado and Oklahoma, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices. Another shutdown is planned for an Oregon location in July, UPS said in an emailed statement to Supply Chain Dive.

UPS said that it plans to reopen the “enhanced facilities” in 2026, adding that it is working to find new positions for as many impacted employees as possible.

“These temporary closures won’t impact customer service, and we have plans in place to continue servicing these communities,” UPS said…

