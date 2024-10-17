Sign up for our FREE newsletter
SCD: As FedEx and UPS surcharges grow, competitors see an opportunity

road with sign of opportunity
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

More prevalent FedEx and UPS surcharges are limiting the upside of the parcel carriers’ shipping discounts and creating opportunities for competitors.

The delivery giants are continuing to offer shippers lucrative shipping price cuts to grow volume in a weak demand environment while tweaking surcharges and adding new fees to claw back profitability, parcel pricing experts told Supply Chain Dive.

This year, FedEx and UPS have increased their fuel surcharge calculationsadded fees in major urban areas like Chicago and San Francisco, implemented surcharges on imports through high-demand shipping lanes and announced higher peak season fees

