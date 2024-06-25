Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: FedEx plans four facility closures, layoffs in North Carolina and South Carolina

HLAG: SOURCING TONNAGE DSV: ANOTHER LOOKDSV: GAUGING UPSIDEEXPD: GEO MIX RISKRXO: BOOSTED BY DEAL-MAKINGFDX: FISCAL YEAR-END NUMBERS OUT TODAYCHRW: SUMMITINGBA: SPIRIT DEAL ON THE RADARFWRD: DOWNUPS: RISINGRXO: NEW RECORD RXO: UP IN EARLY TRADERXO: POST-CALL RXO: LEVERAGE RANGE RXO: TOP FIVE BROKERS SHARE RXO: COYOTE BRIDGE FUNDING RXO: COYOTE DEAL STRUCTURE SCRUTINISED RXO: UPS AS A NEW CUSTOMER

HLAG: SOURCING TONNAGE DSV: ANOTHER LOOKDSV: GAUGING UPSIDEEXPD: GEO MIX RISKRXO: BOOSTED BY DEAL-MAKINGFDX: FISCAL YEAR-END NUMBERS OUT TODAYCHRW: SUMMITINGBA: SPIRIT DEAL ON THE RADARFWRD: DOWNUPS: RISINGRXO: NEW RECORD RXO: UP IN EARLY TRADERXO: POST-CALL RXO: LEVERAGE RANGE RXO: TOP FIVE BROKERS SHARE RXO: COYOTE BRIDGE FUNDING RXO: COYOTE DEAL STRUCTURE SCRUTINISED RXO: UPS AS A NEW CUSTOMER

Outdoor signage board with FedEx logo. Modern office building. Editorial 3D rendering
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

The layoffs come in the thick of FedEx’s Network 2.0 initiative, consolidating its separate Express and Ground networks to reduce the number of stations and delivery routes it uses. By cutting facilities and routes that overlap with others, FedEx can get packages to customers in a more efficient manner.

But FedEx’s push to right-size its network is leading to many company couriers losing their jobs. For example, the Conover closure coming in September will impact 66 couriers, although some workers will remain employed at other locations.

“Decisions of this nature are never made lightly, and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business,” FedEx said in its statement.

To read the full post, please click here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FedEx layoffs Supply Chain Dive Shyft

    Most read news

    Rail strike in Canada likely as 'essential services' hurdle seems to have tumbled

    Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO

    Intra-Asia rates hit new heights as demand grows

    Airfreight maintains 'remarkable' volumes, as ecommerce soars

    Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?

    Flood of ecommerce will provoke airfreight peak season capacity crunch

    Rumours build: the axe is swinging at Ceva Logistics

    US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation with some 2,000 job losses

    Supply chains using forced labour will see shipments blocked under new rules

    Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments

    Air Charter Service appoints Elie Hanna as new Dubai CEO

    Struggling Forward Air sharpens its job axe again in bid to cut costs

    More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector

    Challenge Group will rethink India plan if B777 deal fails

    Snap election in France prompts labour unions to postpone strikes at ports

    K+N CEO Paul by the book – 'better to be safe than sorry'