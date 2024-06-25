SCD: FedEx plans four facility closures, layoffs in North Carolina and South Carolina

By LoadstarEditorial 25/06/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

The layoffs come in the thick of FedEx’s Network 2.0 initiative, consolidating its separate Express and Ground networks to reduce the number of stations and delivery routes it uses. By cutting facilities and routes that overlap with others, FedEx can get packages to customers in a more efficient manner.

But FedEx’s push to right-size its network is leading to many company couriers losing their jobs. For example, the Conover closure coming in September will impact 66 couriers, although some workers will remain employed at other locations.

“Decisions of this nature are never made lightly, and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business,” FedEx said in its statement.

