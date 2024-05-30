SCD: ‘Unprecedented’: Shipping group frets over USPS’ planned price hike

By LoadstarEditorial 30/05/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

The Package Shippers Association said regulators should assess if there is enough competition for Parcel Select, a delivery service slated for a 25% average increase.

A parcel delivery industry group is pushing to unearth more information about the U.S. Postal Service’s planned price hikes and operational changes to services that key shipping partners rely on.

In a May 22 filing with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the Package Shippers Association called for the regulator to request additional data and information about a proposed 25% average price increase for the USPS’ Parcel Select service. The adjustment is slated to occur on July 14.

The association, which represents companies like Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Pitney Bowes and DHL eCommerce, said the proposed Parcel Select price increases “are unprecedented” and signal there may not be enough effective marketplace competition. Regulators need to assess if that is indeed the case, the association added…

