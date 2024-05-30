Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: ‘Unprecedented’: Shipping group frets over USPS’ planned price hike

3d persons turning the arrow on the upside and man who going up
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

The Package Shippers Association said regulators should assess if there is enough competition for Parcel Select, a delivery service slated for a 25% average increase.

A parcel delivery industry group is pushing to unearth more information about the U.S. Postal Service’s planned price hikes and operational changes to services that key shipping partners rely on.

In a May 22 filing with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the Package Shippers Association called for the regulator to request additional data and information about a proposed 25% average price increase for the USPS’ Parcel Select service. The adjustment is slated to occur on July 14.

The association, which represents companies like Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Pitney Bowes and DHL eCommerce, said the proposed Parcel Select price increases “are unprecedented” and signal there may not be enough effective marketplace competition. Regulators need to assess if that is indeed the case, the association added…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Supply Chain Dive USPS

    Most read news

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop

    Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic

    Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits

    New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force

    Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?

    All your eggs in the Schenker basket? 'It's idiotic!'

    Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'

    SM Line in the red as market regressed in 2023

    Final four bidders for DP Schenker revealed