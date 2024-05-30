SCD: ‘Unprecedented’: Shipping group frets over USPS’ planned price hike

FedEx CEO talks Amazon (and DHL); break-up calls; USPS value-destroyer
‘On the shoulders of a giant’
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
The Package Shippers Association said regulators should assess if there is enough competition for Parcel Select, a delivery service slated for a 25% average increase.
A parcel delivery industry group is pushing to unearth more information about the U.S. Postal Service’s planned price hikes and operational changes to services that key shipping partners rely on.
In a May 22 filing with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the Package Shippers Association called for the regulator to request additional data and information about a proposed 25% average price increase for the USPS’ Parcel Select service. The adjustment is slated to occur on July 14.
The association, which represents companies like Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Pitney Bowes and DHL eCommerce, said the proposed Parcel Select price increases “are unprecedented” and signal there may not be enough effective marketplace competition. Regulators need to assess if that is indeed the case, the association added…
To read the full post, please click here.
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article