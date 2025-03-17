AP: USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers

By LoadstarEditorial 17/03/2025

AP reports:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy [who “will soon step down as head of the US Postal Service“] plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget and he’ll do that working with Elon Musk ’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress on Thursday.

DOGE will assist USPS with addressing “big problems” at the $78 billion-a-year agency, which has sometimes struggled in recent years to stay afloat. The agreement also includes the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN