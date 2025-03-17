AP: USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers

'Blue collar' supply chain jobs squeezed out as technology comes in
Supply chain jobs have been melting away at a rapid pace in North America as ...
AP reports:
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy [who “will soon step down as head of the US Postal Service“] plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget and he’ll do that working with Elon Musk ’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress on Thursday.
DOGE will assist USPS with addressing “big problems” at the $78 billion-a-year agency, which has sometimes struggled in recent years to stay afloat. The agreement also includes the ...
