Recent lay-offs in logistics could well be 'a harbinger of headwinds'
Last month saw a spate of layoffs in the logistics arena: in the space of ...
Supply chain jobs have been melting away at a rapid pace in North America as shippers and logistics providers grapple with challenging conditions.
But according to Douglas Kent, EVP of strategy and alliances at the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the outlook is still bright for fresh talent entering the industry.
In the space of eight weeks, companies in the US and Canada announced more than 7,100 job cuts in the supply chain arena, continuing ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
GXO Logistics reports 20% boost in revenue and $1bn in new business last year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article