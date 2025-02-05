BI: US Postal Service will 'continue accepting' parcels from China and Hong Kong in quick reversal

TG: US Postal Service suspends parcels coming in from China and Hong Kong
THE GUARDIAN reports: The US Postal Service has suspended incoming parcels from China and Hong Kong until further ...
MAERSK: BUYBACK PROGRAMME DISCLOSUREODFL: SOLID WMT: ANOTHER ALL-TIME HIGH DHL: GREEN PUSHPEP: ORDINARYDSV: DOWNGRADESDSV: WHERE IT STANDSDSV: BUMP IN THE ROADXPO: DOUBLE DUTCH HUBHLAG: GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLESDSV: NET WORKING CAPITALDSV: BOARD CHANGES VIEWDSV: ROAD UNIT OUTLOOK DSV: SCHENKER APPROVAL TIMELINEDSV: VOLUME DEVELOPMENT DSV: SCHENKER DUE DILIGENCE DSV: QUESTIONS START DSV: SCHENKER APPROVALS UPDATE
MAERSK: BUYBACK PROGRAMME DISCLOSUREODFL: SOLID WMT: ANOTHER ALL-TIME HIGH DHL: GREEN PUSHPEP: ORDINARYDSV: DOWNGRADESDSV: WHERE IT STANDSDSV: BUMP IN THE ROADXPO: DOUBLE DUTCH HUBHLAG: GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLESDSV: NET WORKING CAPITALDSV: BOARD CHANGES VIEWDSV: ROAD UNIT OUTLOOK DSV: SCHENKER APPROVAL TIMELINEDSV: VOLUME DEVELOPMENT DSV: SCHENKER DUE DILIGENCE DSV: QUESTIONS START DSV: SCHENKER APPROVALS UPDATE
BUSINESS INSIDER reports:
The US Postal Service has reversed its position on parcels from China and Hong Kong, saying it will continue accepting them.
It had announced Tuesday evening it was temporarily suspending handling these parcels, in a move that stood to hurt Chinese e-commerce retailers.
USPS said on Wednesday it would “continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts.”
The full post is here.
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Changes on key transpacific trades as alliance services are reshuffled
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article