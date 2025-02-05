Sign up for our FREE newsletter
BI: US Postal Service will 'continue accepting' parcels from China and Hong Kong in quick reversal

By

BUSINESS INSIDER reports:

The US Postal Service has reversed its position on parcels from China and Hong Kong, saying it will continue accepting them.

It had announced Tuesday evening it was temporarily suspending handling these parcels, in a move that stood to hurt Chinese e-commerce retailers.

USPS said on Wednesday it would “continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts.”

The full post is here.

