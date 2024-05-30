Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Pilots have reported that Amazon and Atlas Air have ended their CMI contract. Next month, Atlas ...
Bernstein’s ’40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference [SDC] Webcast’ held yesterday, 29 May, featuring FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, was pretty insightful.
Not always convincing for investors, the commander-in-chief pulled off a cogent performance, I reckon.
It’s quiet period now – the last quarter of the ’24 fiscal year closes in just over 24 hours for the Memphis integrator – but Subramaniam didn’t miss his chance to talk up FedEx’s prospects and its tech appeal, only a couple of weeks after CFO John Dietrich ...
