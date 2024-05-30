By Alessandro Pasetti 30/05/2024

Bernstein’s ’40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference [SDC] Webcast’ held yesterday, 29 May, featuring FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, was pretty insightful.

Not always convincing for investors, the commander-in-chief pulled off a cogent performance, I reckon.

It’s quiet period now – the last quarter of the ’24 fiscal year closes in just over 24 hours for the Memphis integrator – but Subramaniam didn’t miss his chance to talk up FedEx’s prospects and its tech appeal, only a couple of weeks after CFO John Dietrich ...

