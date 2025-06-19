Relief for depressed US trucking sector with green shoots of a recovery
Over the past seven or eight months, reflection in the US trucking industry has been ...
The other day, Prof Jason Miller of Michigan State University highlighted once again unfriendly pricing dynamics in the dry van truckload sector…
… where the long-awaited ’inflection’ is, sorry to update, nowhere in sight.
After almost 40 months of pain for road freight transportation in the US, where excess capacity remains an issue despite multiple regional bankruptcies and thousands of jobs lost, questions still abound about the speed at which the next up-cycle will materialise.
Yet, acting for a ’longer worst’ is definitely ...
