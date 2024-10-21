SABC: DSV fires 250 employees for unprotected strike

By LoadstarEditorial 21/10/2024

SABC News reports:

DSV has dismissed 250 of its employees in the wake of an unprotected strike.

The workers claim their dismissal was unfair.

The South African Equity Workers Association (SAEWA) has also lodged an unfair dismissal complaint with the Bargaining Council, claiming that proper processes were not followed.

The dismissed workers also claim that not all workers who took part in the strike were dismissed.

SAEWA representative, Isaac Jacobus says they are waiting for a date for the dispute to be heard…

