SABC: DSV fires 250 employees for unprotected strike

Wall Street activist Dan Loeb invests in DSV
New friends
MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING
MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING
SABC News reports:
DSV has dismissed 250 of its employees in the wake of an unprotected strike.
The workers claim their dismissal was unfair.
The South African Equity Workers Association (SAEWA) has also lodged an unfair dismissal complaint with the Bargaining Council, claiming that proper processes were not followed.
The dismissed workers also claim that not all workers who took part in the strike were dismissed.
SAEWA representative, Isaac Jacobus says they are waiting for a date for the dispute to be heard…
To read the full post, please click here.
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article