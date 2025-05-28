Zim set to reinstate its transpacific ZX2 express service
In what could be one of the shortest service suspensions in shipping history, Zim is ...
The first signs of guidance on how tariffs could play out over the next few months was issued this week by a leading expert on US trade policy.
At a webinar organised by the European Shippers’ Council (ESC), Eugene Laney, CEO of the American Association of Importers and Exporters (AAIE), said his organisation was beginning to get a sense of where US tariff levels will eventually settle.
With the 90-day pause of the US’s so-called reciprocal tariffs on its trade with the ...
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
MSC renews lease for terminal operating subsidiary at Port Everglades until 2034
Chinese EV sales success in Europe a boost for rail freight
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
