Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

CBP © Czuber
© Czuber
By

The first signs of guidance on how tariffs could play out over the next few months was issued this week by a leading expert on US trade policy.

At a webinar organised by the European Shippers’ Council (ESC), Eugene Laney, CEO of the American Association of Importers and Exporters (AAIE), said his organisation was beginning to get a sense of where US tariff levels will eventually settle.

With the 90-day pause of the US’s so-called reciprocal tariffs on its trade with the ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    American Association of Importers & Exporters European Shippers Council Trump Tariffs

    Most read news

    Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading

    Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

    Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules

    Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    MSC renews lease for terminal operating subsidiary at Port Everglades until 2034

    Chinese EV sales success in Europe a boost for rail freight

    Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Mexican port of Ensenada eyes investment to boost intermodal ambitions

    The US flags a most convenient way to boost its shipping fleet

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge