Warning of increased cyber threat to western supply chain players

Nato governments have issued a joint notice warning of increased threat to western logistics from Russian cyber-attacks, and urging the separation of operational technology and IT networks.

Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, has been carrying out cyber-attacks against private and public entities involved in the provision of support since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, targeting transport operators and hubs, particularly in the air and maritime sector.

The joint-statement notes: “Russian military ...

