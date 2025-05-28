By Alexander Whiteman 28/05/2025

Nato governments have issued a joint notice warning of increased threat to western logistics from Russian cyber-attacks, and urging the separation of operational technology and IT networks.

Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, has been carrying out cyber-attacks against private and public entities involved in the provision of support since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, targeting transport operators and hubs, particularly in the air and maritime sector.

The joint-statement notes: “Russian military ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN