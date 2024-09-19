Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce
Yesterday, Maersk opened its doors to customers in Billund, to witness the unveiling of its first 777 freighter, named Maersk Swan.
Maersk Swan arrived in Billund on 13 July and began its service rotation between Billund, Hangzhou and Liege on 6 September. It will offer up to six direct weekly flights between China and Northern Europe.
The Boeing 777F can fly up to 9,200km and carry a maximum payload of 102,000kg. The main deck fits pallets up to three metres high, and all cargo decks are temperature controlled.
Maersk chose GE90 engines for the 777F, said to be the world’s most powerful and reliable commercial jet engines, each producing 61,700hp equivalent to 41 Bugatti Veyron supercars.
Maersk ordered two 777Fs in Q4 21 as part of its fleet modernisation programme. Once the Danish carrier takes delivery of the second 777 later this year, its own-controlled air cargo fleet will comprise the two B777Fs and 20 B767Fs.
EVP and chief product officer for logistics and services at Maersk Narin Phol said: “Besides enabling a much more efficient route structuring, our 777Fs will improve the availability of space for our customers, as we see a growing demand for integrated supply chain solutions which include air.
“Due to the disruptive environment in logistics, a rising number of cargo owners are choosing to reduce the number of service providers in their supply chain. Increased visibility across fewer providers enables the cargo owners to react more swiftly and much better informed in case of disruption.
“Availability of air freight capacity and full asset control are important aspects here,” he added.
