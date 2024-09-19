Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Photo Blog: Maersk unveils first of two new B777 freighters

FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUSBA: TROUBLEDDSV: SUDDEN DROPDSV: 'SCHENKER BOOST' DAY FIVEZIM: RAMPANT MFT: AT TWO-MONTH LOWSWMT: TAKING PROFITKNIN: MEDTRONIC CANADA OPENINGTFII: STEADY YIELD

FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUSBA: TROUBLEDDSV: SUDDEN DROPDSV: 'SCHENKER BOOST' DAY FIVEZIM: RAMPANT MFT: AT TWO-MONTH LOWSWMT: TAKING PROFITKNIN: MEDTRONIC CANADA OPENINGTFII: STEADY YIELD

IMG_7859
By

Yesterday, Maersk opened its doors to customers in Billund, to witness the unveiling of its first 777 freighter, named Maersk Swan. 

Maersk Swan arrived in Billund on 13 July and began its service rotation between Billund, Hangzhou and Liege on 6 September. It will offer up to six direct weekly flights between China and Northern Europe.

 

 

The Boeing 777F can fly up to 9,200km and carry a maximum payload of 102,000kg. The main deck fits pallets up to three metres high, and all cargo decks are temperature controlled.

 

Maersk chose GE90 engines for the 777F, said to be the world’s most powerful and reliable commercial jet engines, each producing 61,700hp equivalent to 41 Bugatti Veyron supercars.

Maersk ordered two 777Fs in Q4 21 as part of its fleet modernisation programme. Once the Danish carrier takes delivery of the second 777 later this year, its own-controlled air cargo fleet will comprise the two B777Fs and 20 B767Fs.

 

 

EVP and chief product officer for logistics and services at Maersk Narin Phol said: “Besides enabling a much more efficient route structuring, our 777Fs will improve the availability of space for our customers, as we see a growing demand for integrated supply chain solutions which include air.

“Due to the disruptive environment in logistics, a rising number of cargo owners are choosing to reduce the number of service providers in their supply chain. Increased visibility across fewer providers enables the cargo owners to react more swiftly and much better informed in case of disruption.

“Availability of air freight capacity and full asset control are important aspects here,” he added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    777 AP Moller - Maersk Billund Boeing Liege Maersk Air Cargo Maersk Swan Bunker Adjustment Factor Surcharge (BAF) Fossil Fuel Fee Surcharge (FFF) Low Sulphur Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS) Low-sulphur fuel oil Maersk

    Most read news

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'

    Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike

    'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints

    Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens

    Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn

    Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe

    Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics

    Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

    Transatlantic trade bucks rate decline trend - but not over strike fears

    New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic

    Alliance reshuffles could pave the way for new rate war on ex-India trades