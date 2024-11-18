Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Peregrine Storrs-Fox moves to consultancy role after 40 years with TT Club

ODFL: GRI DISCLOSUREHD: INVENTORY RESERVATIONHD: PAYOUT CONFIRMEDFDX: YIELD AND LEADERSHIPDSV: ANOTHER BULL IN TOWNLOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKET

ODFL: GRI DISCLOSUREHD: INVENTORY RESERVATIONHD: PAYOUT CONFIRMEDFDX: YIELD AND LEADERSHIPDSV: ANOTHER BULL IN TOWNLOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKET

Peregrine Storrs-Fox
Photo: TT Club
By

One of the supply chain industry’s most celebrated advocates of safety issues, the TT Club’s risk management director, Peregrine Storrs-Fox (above), has stepped down from his day job and taken on a consultancy role.

The move marks an end to a 40-year career with the international insurance provider, which began as a claims handler and saw him move up to global claims director. Mr Storrs-Fox has spent the past 22 years developing and enhancing TT’s now much heralded loss prevention function.

“It is impossible to overstate the significant loss prevention initiatives in which Peregrine has taken a leading role,” said TT Club chief executive Kevin King.

“His risk management knowledge is unique, his research meticulous and his communication skills renowned.

“Peregrine has been particularly effective in bringing disparate interest groups together to present a united front,” Mr King added.

Issues on which Mr Storrs-Fox had a profound impact include tackling the causes of container fires, in which he helped the global supply chain to understand and uphold their responsibilities to declare, pack and handle not just hazardous cargo but also to recognise the potential damage that may be caused by less obviously dangerous materials; while his influential work on containers’ verified gross mass (VGM) led to new IMO regulation.

TT Club MD of loss prevention Mike Yarwood said the industry would continue to benefit from Mr Storrs-Fox’s advice. He said: “Peregrine will continue to provide his expertise and experience to the industry by fulfilling the role of consultant to TT.

“He has dedicated most of his career to TT’s mission to make the global transport and logistics industry safer, more secure, and more sustainable. I’m delighted that Peregrine is continuing to support our growing loss prevention function,” he added.

 

Listen to this News in Brief podcast for a 16 minute recap of last week’s supply chain news and insight on what might come up this week!

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the merry-go-round TT Club Leschaco Maersk Line

    Most read news

    Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada

    Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers

    Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings

    CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea

    Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill

    Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'

    Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick

    Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights

    French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up

    The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value

    Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades

    Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics

    Forwarders slam Canadian government 'late intervention' in port strikes

    Mexican air wave attracts carriers with an eye on 'nearshoring' cargo flows

    Cosco to boost box fleet ahead of Trump tariffs and alliance shuffle 

    Amazon decides it's time 'to shout' about its air cargo offering