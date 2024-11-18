Peregrine Storrs-Fox moves to consultancy role after 40 years with TT Club

By Gavin van Marle 18/11/2024

One of the supply chain industry’s most celebrated advocates of safety issues, the TT Club’s risk management director, Peregrine Storrs-Fox (above), has stepped down from his day job and taken on a consultancy role.

The move marks an end to a 40-year career with the international insurance provider, which began as a claims handler and saw him move up to global claims director. Mr Storrs-Fox has spent the past 22 years developing and enhancing TT’s now much heralded loss prevention function.

“It is impossible to overstate the significant loss prevention initiatives in which Peregrine has taken a leading role,” said TT Club chief executive Kevin King.

“His risk management knowledge is unique, his research meticulous and his communication skills renowned.

“Peregrine has been particularly effective in bringing disparate interest groups together to present a united front,” Mr King added.

Issues on which Mr Storrs-Fox had a profound impact include tackling the causes of container fires, in which he helped the global supply chain to understand and uphold their responsibilities to declare, pack and handle not just hazardous cargo but also to recognise the potential damage that may be caused by less obviously dangerous materials; while his influential work on containers’ verified gross mass (VGM) led to new IMO regulation.

TT Club MD of loss prevention Mike Yarwood said the industry would continue to benefit from Mr Storrs-Fox’s advice. He said: “Peregrine will continue to provide his expertise and experience to the industry by fulfilling the role of consultant to TT.

“He has dedicated most of his career to TT’s mission to make the global transport and logistics industry safer, more secure, and more sustainable. I’m delighted that Peregrine is continuing to support our growing loss prevention function,” he added.