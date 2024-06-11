DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – your next value delivery, please?
Tracking swings
Keeping in mind that we live in a world where deflation is a relatively distant memory while inflation still prevails*, to read yesterday’s dividend hike announcement by FedEx (FDX) was quite shockingly awesome.
(*In this context, click here for Premium’s pertinent take on stagflation from January 2021.)
Far from saying Belt-Tightening FedEx… ohhh right, ’One FedEx’… offers guidance in reading the Fed cycle in cutting fed funds (here’s the pattern since 1980), what you read below is a testament to the greatness ...
Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning
'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge
Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers
Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges
Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel
Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections
Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic
Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport
Chinese container makers reveal surge in orders
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails
