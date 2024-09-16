OceanX: MSC-Mærsk rivalry intensifies; ILA war 'rhetoric'; how green is green?
Busy start to the week
And there it was on Friday finally, the big announcement that DB Schenker will be acquired by DSV for €14.3bn, the deal likely taking effect in Q2 ’25.
The race to hire good Schenker people is on.
And everyone else should also be happy, as the transaction – pending various approvals – shakes up the market and makes people think about who their service provider is, how they are feeling with them, etc etc etc.
Thus a ...
DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB
Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms
RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say
DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker
Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity
'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk
Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end
The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)
'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity
US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article