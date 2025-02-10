OceanX: Tradewar 2.0 begins; ONE beats Hapag in Q4; earnings season pain
2025 warming up
Container Trades Statistics (CTS) data for December have been released – it’s confirmed that the container shipping market grew by an astonishing 6.2% in 2024.
This number will be the benchmark for global market growth that carrier results for 2024 and ocean divisions of global freight forwarders have to measure against – below that threshold, it’s a loss in market share.
The unexpected volume growth, combined since late 2023 with Red Sea deviations – sucking up much of ...
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move
More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'
Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits
DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding
India eyes dedicated container line to wean shippers off foreign carriers
How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US
Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article