By Ruben Huber 10/02/2025

Container Trades Statistics (CTS) data for December have been released – it’s confirmed that the container shipping market grew by an astonishing 6.2% in 2024.

This number will be the benchmark for global market growth that carrier results for 2024 and ocean divisions of global freight forwarders have to measure against – below that threshold, it’s a loss in market share.

The unexpected volume growth, combined since late 2023 with Red Sea deviations – sucking up much of ...

