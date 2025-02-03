By Ruben Huber 03/02/2025

Tradewar 2.0 has started: “Tariffs are a powerful, proven source of leverage for protecting the national interest.”

Trump imposed additional tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, saying that tariff actions on Europe will come.

Some importers have obviously front-loaded, hedging their bets, while others have diversified their supply chains and then some got caught unprepared.

In any case, Canada and Mexico already plan retaliations and we shall see how all that pans out. The de minimis rule is ...

