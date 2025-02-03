OceanX: Egypt insight; wild-west-carrier scenario; sinking rates
Tradewar 2.0 has started: “Tariffs are a powerful, proven source of leverage for protecting the national interest.”
Trump imposed additional tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, saying that tariff actions on Europe will come.
Some importers have obviously front-loaded, hedging their bets, while others have diversified their supply chains and then some got caught unprepared.
In any case, Canada and Mexico already plan retaliations and we shall see how all that pans out. The de minimis rule is ...
Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal
Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers
More industrial unrest in Bangladesh, more opportunity for India
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast
The US Line: DSV template – building world leadership from humble origins
Logistics cheers as third runway for Heathrow gets green light at last
