Just back from a great week in Como, Italy, bringing together at our annual gathering some of the smartest minds in the industry and so my head is still spinning from a lot of the ideas heard and insights gained.
One of the key realisations is certainly that the complexity of our time does also provide an opportunity for our industry. The more problems and challenges our customers have to deal with, the more jobs there are for forwarders ...
What will Trump's win mean for the logistics industry?
Canadian forwarders 'extremely frustrated' by lack of action to end port strikes
Ripples from standstill at strike-bound Canadian ports could spread inland
Cargo operations at Brazil's Guarulhos Airport on brink of collapse
Typhoon Kong-ray creates congestion at Shanghai, Ningbo and Kaohsiung
Disruptions at Canadian ports see rail operations hit the buffers
Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes
Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers
Trump tariff threat could see shippers launch new wave of import front-loading
CMA CGM to resume Suez transits on India-US east coast service
Law firm urges shareholders to join probe into ATSG sale to Stonepeak
Cross-border ecommerce continues to dominate air cargo markets
