News Podcast | June 2024 | Place your bets: Early peak season or ticking timebomb?

News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 2024 | Rail freight disruption, another wave of surcharges, and the ecommerce crackdown
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
This episode, hosted by Mike King, dives deep into the challenges currently rocking the container shipping and logistics industries and driving up shipper costs.
Red Sea diversions, unpredictable demand signals, new tariff regimes, possible union strikes, and space shortages are all making the management and forecasting of ocean supply chains increasingly difficult. Port congestion is also building, and container availability is tightening.
The net result is freight rates which are now threatening to reach Covid-era peaks. But, this episode asks, is this an early peak season, or is more chaos in store during Q3?
Guests
Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta
Christian Roeloffs, co-founder & co-CEO, Container xChange
Peter Sundara Swamickannu, head of global ocean freight product, Visy Global Logistics
Episode in more detail:
The foundations of chaos (1.20)
Singapore: epicentre of congestion (3.14)
Congestion and delays spread (6.40)
Visibility key for shippers (9.19)
Cargo rollovers (11.43)
Will capacity additions help or hinder? (13.20
Peak or no peak? (17.14)
Container availability in China (20.03)
Box shortages (22.57)
Container orders and possible over-supply (24.51)
Where next for freight rates (26.16)
Current rate movements and challenges (30.48)
Unpacking demand (36.16)
What else is muddying the container shipping outlook? (39.48)
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike
Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts
Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high
Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar
East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages
More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom
Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway
